Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Nate's Floral Estates Community Hall
209 Cecil Malone Dr.
Ithaca, NY
Mary Magnus, 103 years young, died at the home of her daughter, Carol on Friday, February 08, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Phillips, WI daughter of the late Frank and Tillie Havlik. She was a member of People's Baptist Church in Newfield.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Olga (David) Barron, Carol Troy, Jean Guidi and Connie (Jeff) Hibbard; her 12 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 22 great, great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her grandsons, Jeff McLean, and Mike Barron and sons-in-law, John Troy and Harry Guidi.

Mary will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A celebration of Mary's life will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 2 to 4 pm at Nate's Floral Estates Community Hall, 209 Cecil Malone Dr., Ithaca, NY. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospicare, 172 E. King Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 9, 2019
