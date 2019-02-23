Mary Moses Cacciotti



- - Mary Moses Cacciotti, 93, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was born in Ithaca, daughter of the late George and Jennie Hanna Moses and was the widow of Richard Cacciotti.



Mary was retired from First Federal Bank where she had worked for many years. She had been an active, long time member of the VFW Post 961 Ladies Auxiliary and was a former member of St. John's Episcopal Church. She was a great Syrian cook, an avid bowler and loved her trips to Saratoga Race Course where she could spend time with her family members from the Glens Falls, NY area.



Mary is survived by her daughter, Diane (David) Wanagel; her son, Paul Cacciotti; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Cacciotti; grandchildren, Brandon and Jennifer Titsworth, Richard (Katie) Cacciotti and Alison (Paul) Carpenter; her great grandchildren, Aubrey, Aveiah, August, Stella, Waylon and Ruby and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was also predeceased by her son, Rick Cacciotti; her sisters, Helen George, and Scandra Moses and her brothers, George, John and Abe Moses.



Private graveside services will be held at the Calvary Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Tompkins County S.P.C.A. www.bangsfuneralhome.com Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary