|
|
Mary R. Severns
Great Falls, MT - Mary R. Severns, aged 87, Great Falls, left this world peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 7th at 4:00 pm at Christ United Methodist Church.
Mary William Royce was born in Ithaca, NY on April 11, 1932 to Milton Pettis Royce and Ruth Stratton Van Kirk Royce. She attended Inlet Valley School, Boynton Junior High and Ithaca High School. She graduated from Cornell University in 1953 and earned a Master of Science degree in Special Education from Eastern Montana College in 1978 and another in Technological Systems Management from the State University of New York at Stony Brook in 1983.
In 1954 she married Jack Severns in Ithaca. They resided in El Paso and Dallas, Texas; then in Belt, Kalispell, Billings, and Great Falls, Montana. They divorced in 1990 after having three children: Robin Severns of Menlo Park, CA, Jennifer Severns of Tacoma, WA, and Timothy Severns of Spokane, WA. The last 30 years of her life were spent with caring partner Harry L. Geer.
Mary was employed as an underwriter for Connecticut General Insurance Company of Hartford, CT; by the U. S. Government as a ballistic computer at Ft. Bliss, TX, and by Texas Instruments as an assembler of transistors, and was a Special Education teacher in the Great Falls Public Schools from 1974 - 1992.
She has been a member of A.A.U.W.; Phi Beta Kappa education honorary, and the Great Falls Y.W.C.A Board of Directors. At the time of her death she was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, and is a 69-year member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood.
Mary is survived by her partner, Harry; her three children and six grandchildren; her sister, Ellen Nacinovich of Osprey, Florida and her brother, Charles Royce of San Juan Capistrano, California.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the YWCA in Mary's honor.
The family is grateful to Mary's doctor, home caregivers and Peace Hospice for their care and kindness.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, 2019