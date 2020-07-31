Mary Sandra Pulleyn
Ithaca - Mary Sandra "Sandy" (Pastore) Pulleyn, age 77, died Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family, after a courageous two-month battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, David W Pulleyn, daughter and son-in-law Mary and Matt Shelton, daughter Michelle McMillan, sister Sharon (Tom) deRoos, sister-in-law Marttie Pastore, sister-in-law Jackie Pastore, granddaughter Lucy Sandra McMillan, former son-in-law John McMillan, and nieces Tricia Pastore and Stacy Gaudioso. Sandy is also survived by stepchildren Peter (Sandi) Pulleyn, Dan (Teresa) Pulleyn, Linda (Brian) Taylor, Paul (Janet) Pulleyn, and many grand and great-grand stepchildren. She is also missed dearly by her beloved rescue dog, Mojo. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents John and Dorothy Scholtisck Pastore and by brothers Jack & Bill Pastore.
Sandy was born in the Montour Falls Hospital and lived in the Watkins Glen area until 1978 when she was married and moved to Ithaca, NY. She worked at Cornell University for many years and retired in 2009 from the Accounting Office.
Sandy loved cooking and was famous for her homemade pasta sauce (made with her homegrown fresh tomatoes, herbs, and spices). She also enjoyed the challenge of table-top jigsaw puzzles, feeding and caring for wild animals, and listening and watching Broadway shows.
A private service and burial will be held this week with a celebration of life happening at a future date when it's safe for friends and family to gather. In lieu of flowers, kindly send a memorial donation to Sandy's favorite charity: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
