Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Mary Anderson
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
Mary Therese Fisher Anderson

Mary Therese Fisher Anderson Obituary
Mary Therese Fisher Anderson

Ithaca - Mary Therese Fisher Anderson, 93, of Auburn St., Ithaca, NY, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA. She was born in Ithaca, daughter of the late Walter and Veronica Burke Anderson and was the widow of Robert L. Anderson who died in 2002.

Mary was a graduate of the Immaculate Conception School and Ithaca High School. She was retired after twenty plus years of service from the Department of Social Services and had previously worked at G.L.F, where she had met and married the love of her life, Robert, 65 years ago in June.

She was an avid bowler and had just completed her 76th year of active bowling. Mary was elected to the Ithaca Bowling Hall of Fame, and had competed in numerous local, state and national tournaments over her long career. She served as a past officer on the Board of the Ithaca Women's Bowling Association, and spent many years instructing youth bowlers during the 60's and 70's.

Mary was diagnosed with breast cancer after age 80, and received treatment and surgery. After a period of recovery, Mary beat that cancer, and went on to live many more cancer free years.

In addition to her love of bowling and family Mary was a longtime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Firemen's Association of the State of New York. She was a fervent NY Football Giants and NY Mets fan. Mary was also a lifelong communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church.

A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother Mary's family was always the center of her life. She is survived by her son Robert L. (Saundra) Anderson, Jr., her sons-in-law, John Troy and Roger Weeks; 16 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Evelyn A. (Richard) Bittel, Sr. and numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was also predeceased by her daughters, Maureen Anderson Troy and CaroLynn Anderson Weeks and her sister, Helen Louise Fisher.

Friends may call at the Bangs Funeral Home from 4 to 6 pm on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church at 10:00 AM. Burial will be held at the Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church, 113 N. Geneva St., Ithaca, NY 14850 or to the Alcohol & Drug Council, Inc., 201 E. Green St. #500, Ithaca, NY 14850.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 10, 2019
