Mary Wyolene Lupo
1/29/1942-2/10/2020
Born January 29,1942 in Ville Platte, Louisiana to Alfred and Evelyn Douget. She was the 2nd daughter in a small bayou family of 7 children; Gerald Douget, Geraldine Zajchowski, Freddie Mae Douget, Moris Glyn Douget, Mitchell Douget, and James Douget.
She was married to and pre-deceased by the love of her life, Anthony C. Lupo Sr., and moved to Ithaca, NY to raise their 4 children; Anthony C.Lupo Jr, Jackie Santulli (Michael), Michael Lupo (Lorie), and Kamela Willett (John).
Mary enjoyed making people feel welcome and putting on her best face and dress to show her graciousness. She loved spending time with her family; especially her Grandchildren Gwen Franklin, Toni Rae Lupo, Matthew Soda & Mikayla Santulli and 9 Great Grandchildren on the shores of Cayuga lake in the summer. Mary also enjoyed serving others at the Enfield food pantry. She was a long-time parishioner of St. James Catholic Church in Trumansburg and her faith remained important to her to the end. Her love lives on in the memories of her family and friends.
Pre-deceased by Gerald Douget, Moris Glyn Douget, Susan Douget (Sister in Law).
Calling hours will be on Sunday February 23 at Bangs Funeral Home from 11:00am to 1:00pm, followed immediately by a brief prayer service. Private burial will occur in the Spring.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020