MaryAnne M. Poland
Ithaca - Our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, MaryAnne M. Poland (age 76) of Ithaca, NY, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of the morning on the Feast of the Epiphany (1/5/20). She was born in Flushing, Queens on July 22, 1943 to Guido and Margaret Amisano and was the first of six children. MaryAnne attended Saint Kevin's primary school in Flushing, followed by Saint Patrick's and Notre Dame High School in Elmira. After successfully completing her high school education, she went on to make the fortuitous decision to attend Corning Community College where she met the love of her life, Waler L. Poland and completed her Associate in arts degree and discovered her passion for the Russian language. MaryAnne then attended Marywood University and Mansfield University majoring in Special Education and minoring in Russian.
On January 29, 1966, MaryAnne and Walter were married at her home parish of Our Lady of Lourdes in Elmira, NY. Nine months later they welcomed their first child, Gregory Jude. Daughter Felicia Anne followed two years later. Mom made her husband, children, grandchildren, and home the absolute center of her life with Christ at the helm. She was involved in the family businesses, her parish of The Immaculate Conception, and spent decades with her local prayer group. In her remaining time, she continued to develop her many life interests and became an expert in the financial markets, theology, philosophy, cuisine, and had extensive accomplishments in construction and a true love of architecture. MaryAnne successfully managed the construction of two beautiful homes. There is no equal to her in the kitchen. Everything she put her hand to regarding food became a taste sensation packed with love.
MaryAnne is survived by her husband Walter L. Poland, her son Gregory Jude (with wife Karen and their children Gregory Jude, AnneMarie, and Zachary), her daughter Felicia Anne (with her husband Mario and their sons Leo, Rocco, Liam, and Simeon), and her siblings Guy Louis Sr., Elizabeth Welch, and Adele Lanahan. She is predeceased by her parents Guido and Margaret Amisano, her siblings Agnes Amisano Donovan and Denis John Amisano, and her niece Elizabeth Amisano.
All are welcome to attend MaryAnne's mass of Christian burial celebrated Thursday January 9, 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church with Fr. Augustine Chumo as the celebrant. Friends and family may call Wednesday, January 8, 4-7 p.m. at Bangs Funeral Home in Ithaca, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be offered to Immaculate Conception Church or Birthright of Ithaca.
