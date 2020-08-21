Matthew J. Cox



Interlaken - Planet Earth has lost the most kind, generous, and beautiful soul. We are heartbroken. Matt is loved deeply by his family. He loved us generously and cherished his role as Uncle Matt to his twin nephews. We will miss him always. Matt expressed who he was in his music, his love of dogs and in helping others. He believed strongly in the fellowship of recovery. Anyone wishing to honor Matt please pass along a kind gesture, assist an animal shelter or rescue, or give your pet extra love today.There will be no calling hours or services at this time.









