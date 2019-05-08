Services
Groton Assembly Of God
701 S Main St
Groton, NY 13073
(607) 898-3468
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Groton Assembly of God
701 S. Main St.
Groton, NY
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Groton Assembly of God
701 S. Main St.,
Groton, NY
formerly Groton, - Matthew Keith Schooley, 39, formerly of Groton, died unexpectedly May 4, 2019, in Rochester.

Matthew was born April 5, 1980, in Cortland, the son of the late Keith M. and Patricia N. (Warner) Schooley.

He is survived by a son, Brandon, a daughter, Madison, sister, Michelle Goodwin (Barry Dunning) of Groton, maternal grandmother, Paulette Warner of FL, his companion, Christina DiFazio and her daughter, Mikayla, of Gates, nieces, Kaybug and Kaybay; nephews: Zackery, Eli, Gracen, and Nathan, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and his former wife and good friend, Ashley Mikhail.

Funeral services will be held at 5:00 pm, Monday, May 13, in the Groton Assembly of God. Friends may call at the church, 701 S. Main St., Groton, on Monday from 3 to 5 pm, prior to services.

Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Groton Assembly of God.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 8, 2019
