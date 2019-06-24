Services
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY 14086
716-683-2286
Maureen A. Lyon

Lancaster - Maureen A. Lyon (Keirns), Lancaster, NY resident and native of Ithaca, NY passed away on June 19, 2019 at the age of 69 surrounded by her 5 children: Michaelle Householder (Glen) of Deatsville, AL, Jeffery Lyon of Lancaster, NY, Melanie Barry (Bill) of Morgantown, WVA, Jill Johnston (Mark) of Elma, NY and Tim Lyon (Erin) of Angola, NY.

Survived by 9 Grandchildren Robert (wife Elizabeth) and Jacob Householder, Lauren, LeAnna and Zachariah Barry, Alexandria "Alex" Hockenbrought, and Alaina and Kailey Lyon, one sister Rene'e (Cliff) Murphy of Newfield, NY. Preceded in death by her parents Charles and Mary Keirns and Husband of 47 years David R. Lyon that passed away in 2016.

In lieu of flowers, the Family is asking Donations be made to Mercy Hospital of Buffalo. The Nursing Staff and Doctors provided not only Maureen but her entire family with exceptional care and need to be commended for all of their compassion and kindness during our time of need.

Maureen enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling with her husband Dave before his death. Even after his death she was able to take a once in a lifetime trip to Ireland with some of her children and sister.
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 24, 2019
