Maureen Sullivan Maus
Maureen Sullivan Maus,68, was lifted to the Holy Spirit on Sunday, May 31, 2020, from her home in Cortland, New York. She was born June 12, 1951 into the middle of Robert and Gloria Sullivan's big Irish family of six children.
Maureen will be sorely missed by her children Courtney Maus (Gregg Dewaele), JR (Trish) Maus and Kristen (Andrew) Buyce along with her "Great Eight" grandchildren Addison, Gehrig, Ila, Tyler, Willow, Parker, Nova, and Fenmore, her niece/pseudo third daughter Kimberly (Read) Comstock, her nephews/pseudo grandsons Rory and Quinn who all brought their Grandmo/Gogo/Momo/Aunt Mo enormous joy. She is also survived by her siblings Deirdre Horne, Sheila (Butch) Coon, Patricia (Bob) Leisy, Blair (Laurie) Sullivan, and Mary Ann (Butch) Hathaway and many loving nieces and nephews. Along with her best friends Janet Lang, Vicki Wyten, Beth and John Shipe, and her namesake Maureen Sullivan.
Growing up, Maureen was an athlete of great skill and speed as a child before Title IX; she always supported her own children to excel in all their athletic and academic endeavors. She was a graduate of the class of 1969 of Dryden High School and then earned a BA in English at Mercyhurst College in 1973. She was a teacher, a real estate agent, and for 22 years she guided hundreds of students at TC3 to successfully achieving their academic goals. Above all, her most beloved job was being a mother to her children and a grandmother to her grandchildren.
As an avid traveler Maureen was on the road often, whether exploring overseas or around the country. She loved visiting with her grandchildren, family and friends. No matter where Maureen went she made life-long friends and loved cooking, laughing, and spending time with them, especially when a beach was involved.
Nothing was too big of a challenge for Maureen from totally renovating her home in Cortland to battling rheumatoid arthritis with grit and grace for over half her life.
Her extreme thoughtfulness, empathy, kindness and love will live on in her children, siblings, grandchildren, and all the friends she encountered on her journey. Simply put, Maureen was a good example of a good example.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at the convenience of the family in celebration of Maureen's life and will be announced at a later date. Calling hours will be held Saturday, June 6 from 1p-4p at Perkins Funeral Home in Dryden. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation: https://www.helpfightra.org.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.