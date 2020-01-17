|
Maxwell B. Campbell
Vestal - Maxwell Benjamin Campbell, 23, of Vestal, NY, and Sarasota, FL, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020.
Max was born in Binghamton, NY, on March 22, 1996. He attended Vestal Central School and graduated from Lansing Senior High School.
He is survived by his mother, Michelle Dean (Jack Burns); father, Charles Campbell (Patricia); brother, Joshua (Casey McCracken) and nephews, Logan and Brennan; brother, Jordan; maternal grandparents, Thomas and Ingrid Dean of Sarasota, FL; paternal grandmother, Connie Campbell; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, other family members and several friends.
Max loved life. He was a great athlete who enjoyed every sport he played. He started little league as soon as he was old enough and excelled in many positions, including shortstop, pitcher and catcher. He was always wanting to play catch and was eager to learn. He played football as soon as he could throw a ball. He was a versatile player and did well on both offense and defense. In wrestling, he was a star as well, always wanting to practice and be the best at every move. He golfed when weather permitted and could drive the ball a mile.
He was loved by so many. Seriously funny. An ability to charm with a smile and personality that would take over any situation and make it better. A positive attitude. Amazing friend, like a brother. Always smiling. A great guy gone too soon. One of a kind. Gave others the light they needed. So many great memories. These aren't words from his parents, although they agree with every word; these are words from his Facebook friends from childhood days to the end of his life. He truly was a gift and made life better by being in it. He was kind, so funny, athletic and outgoing.
We as parents, along with his brothers, grandparents, uncles, cousins and friends, tried their best to free him from the evils that took ahold of his life. Sometimes there are things that even a family's hard work, devotion and love cannot compete with. May the heavens and all of its angels guide your young soul with loving arms to a place where you may be forever young and achieve the peace that you could not find here with us. You will be missed, our beautiful boy. Forever you will be in our thoughts and hearts.
Calling hours will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Lansing Funeral Home, 32 Auburn Road, Lansing, NY 14882. A brief memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
To share a memory, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com.
