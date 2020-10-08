Melvin "Jim" Creswell, Sr.



Melvin "Jim" Creswell Sr., age 80, died unexpectedly at his home on Center Road on Monday.



Services with military honors will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus, with Pastor Rob Mellgard officiating. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution in Jim's memory to South Seneca Ecumenical Food Pantry, c/o Ovid Federated Church, PO Box 340, Ovid, NY 14521



Jim was born in Aberdeen, SD on February 1, 1940, a son of the late Herman and Mary (Fox) Creswell. Upon completion of Interlaken high school in 1958 and marriage to Elnora Vargason in 1959, he joined the US Air Force and proudly served his country from 1959 to 1963. He worked at Koke's TV in Ovid for many years before going to work at the Seneca Army Depot, from where he retired in 1995 as an industrial plant mechanic. After retirement, Jim worked at the Ovid transfer station and Wick's Lumber, while also wintering in Bushnell, Florida since 2000. Jim was an active member and held many offices within the Ovid, Interlaken and Seneca County Pomona Grange, additionally he served as an active member of the Manning-Lilla American Legion Post #463 for many years.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elnora; his sons, David (Charlene) Creswell of Ovid and Melvin J. Creswell Jr. of Trumanburg; a grandson, Shawn (Erika) Creswell of Lodi and Jim was anxiously awaiting the arrival of his great grandchild, due next year; his sister, Joy (Chuck) Cooper of Glasgow, KY and a sister in law, Diane Theetge of Ovid. Jim was preceded in death by his siblings, Anna Percy, Charlotte Williams, Al and Robert Creswell.



For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411.









