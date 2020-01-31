|
|
Merle Irene Tichenor, age 99, of E. Amherst, NY, died January 30, 2020, at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Williamsville, NY.
Born June 28, 1920, in Villard, Minnesota, Merle was the daughter of the late Leslie and Hazel Todd Sims.
Merle was a lifelong resident of Groton, NY, and for several years enjoyed a vacation home in Winter Haven, FL, with Herbie, her beloved, late husband of 62 years. For the last two years, Merle resided in Amherst, NY, with her daughter, Bonnie.
For over ten years, Merle worked for New York Telephone in Groton, Moravia, and Ithaca. As the Herb Tichenor Sand and Gravel Company continued to grow, she retired from the telephone company and went to work full time with her husband keeping the company running smoothly. Merle and Herb were proud of their partnership in life and in business.
Merle started attending the Groton Assembly of God church as a child and was an active participant in the church for over 80 years. She served as a Sunday School teacher, Church Board and Missions Board member and was active in the Under the Alter prayer group. She also participated in choral presentations at the church. On her 90th birthday, Merle was honored at the Groton Assembly of God church for her lifelong contributions; the standing ovation from the congregation was testimony to its appreciation for her years of dedication.
Merle offered unconditional love to her family including daughter Bonnie Prince (Heinz Vilz) of E. Amerst, NY; son Bradley Tichenor (Cynthia) of Williamsville, NY; grandchildren Aaron, Benjamin, and Bridget Tichenor; step grandchildren Pamela and Larry Prince; niece Carol Fullford who was raised by Merle and Herb; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to her husband, Merle was predeceased by two brothers, Allen and Warnie Sims; three sisters Betty Tidd, Phyllis McDonald, and Donna Wilson; and son-in-law Larry Prince.
A celebration of Merle's life will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 11:00 a.m. at the Groton Assembly of God with the Reverend Sam Neno officiating. Friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 at the Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 Williams St., Groton and 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made in Merle's memory to the Groton Assembly of God, 701 S. Main St, Groton, NY 13073.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020