Merrill G. Whitmore
Merrill G. Whitmore

Dryden - Merrill G. Whitmore, age 92, of Dryden, NY passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at home.

Born September 14, 1927 in Clayton, NY he was the son of the late Howard and Gladys Grant Whitmore. Merrill grew up on the family farm and graduated from Clayton High School in 1945. He then went on to graduate from SUNY Canton ATI. He was a farmer all his life until moving to Dryden. After moving to Dryden, he worked with his son, Fred at the Whitmore Fence Co. and continued to do so until about 2 years ago. Merrill loved to visit with people, travel and read. He was a long time member of Dryden Baptist Church.

Merrill is survived by his children, Roger M. (Darlene) Whitmore of North Carolina, Lee L. (Cindy) Whitmore of Argyle, NY, Fred J. (Siri) Whitmore of Dryden, NY, Neil E. (Janina) Whitmore of Phoenix, AZ, and Marilyn E. (Stryker) Ostafew of Albion, NY; 17 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren; brothers in law, Ron Sibbitts, John Wolfe and Maurice (Marilyn) Loucks; sister in law, Jannette Ricalton and several nieces and nephews and extended family members. In addition, he was predeceased by his wife, Eleanor L. Whitmore in 2013.

Private graveside services in Green Hills Cemetery, Dryden, NY will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dryden Baptist Church, PO Box 388, Dryden, NY 13053. Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.perkindfh.com




Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
