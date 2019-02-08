|
|
Michael A. Grant
Trumansburg - Michael Allan Grant of Trumansburg passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the age of 54. Michael was born in Ithaca on December 9, 1964, a son to Robert and Helen (Barron) Grant Sr. He graduated from Trumansburg High School in 1983. Michael was currently employed at Hotel Ithaca as a commercial attendant. An artist at heart, Michael was extremely creative and could draw most anything if you handed him colored pencils or watercolors. He loved to create country scenes with cardinals and he also enjoyed making elaborate pieces made from Legos. Michael loved 80's music and especially enjoyed ABBA, the Eurythmics, and the B-52's. He had a natural ability to read and learn about anything quickly. Michael had a very kind spirit, gave the best bear hugs, and always sarcastically joked with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by family and friends, and his beloved kitties, Miss Betty and Claudie. Michael is survived by his mother, Helen M. Grant; a sister, Carol (Dan) Kershner; five nieces and two nephews; many great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and good friend, Tyler Weeks. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Grant Sr.; brother, Bob Grant Jr. in 2000; and sister, Rita Grant in 2001. The family will be present to receive friends from 5:00 to 6:00pm on Tuesday, February 12, 2018 at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 6:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks those to make a donation in Michael's memory to the Tompkins County or Schuyler County SPCA's. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 8, 2019