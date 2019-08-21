|
|
Michael Abbene
Ithaca - Michael Abbene, 48, of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on August 17th. He was born on October 6, 1970 in Norwich, New York.
Michael is survived by his mother, Mary E. Abbene of Ithaca; his father, Martin J. (Jean) Abbene, Jr. of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; his sister, Elisa K. Springer of Trumansburg, and his son Brooks Abbene of Elmira Heights.
Friends may call from 11-12:00 pm on Friday, August, 23, 2019 at Bangs Funeral Home, Inc., 209 W. Green St. in Ithaca. A funeral service will follow at 12 pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date in Earlville, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA of Tompkins County.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 21, 2019