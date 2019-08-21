Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Michael Abbene
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
More Obituaries for Michael Abbene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Abbene


Michael Abbene

Ithaca - Michael Abbene, 48, of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on August 17th. He was born on October 6, 1970 in Norwich, New York.

Michael is survived by his mother, Mary E. Abbene of Ithaca; his father, Martin J. (Jean) Abbene, Jr. of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; his sister, Elisa K. Springer of Trumansburg, and his son Brooks Abbene of Elmira Heights.

Friends may call from 11-12:00 pm on Friday, August, 23, 2019 at Bangs Funeral Home, Inc., 209 W. Green St. in Ithaca. A funeral service will follow at 12 pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date in Earlville, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA of Tompkins County.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
