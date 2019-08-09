|
|
Michael E. Payne
Lansing - Michael E. Payne of Lansing received his angel wings and flew to heaven Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Michael was born April 22, 1983. Michael attended the Special Children's Center, Cassaventi, Lansing and Northeast schools until he entered TST BOCES. Michael graduated from BOCES in 2003-4 and was named Student of the Year in his program. After graduation Michael attended Broome day hab services for a time. Michael got a job at the JM Murray Center in Cortland. Michael loved his job there, where he felt a sense of accomplishment and self worth. Michael was a kind, loving, sweet, generous young man, who always bragged about how many friends he had. If you ever met him once you were his friend for life. He was a very social young man who loved people of all ages and loved to just sit and visit and loved life in general with that big smile on his face. Michael loved to ring the bell at Christmastime for the Salvation Army and in 2001 was awarded the Bellringer of the Year Award and received a letter from President George W. Bush praising him for his volunteerism. He loved going bowling, to the movies, game nights and dances with his friends at the Ithaca Youth Bureau. Michael also loved to travel with his family. He visited 12 major league ballparks. Disney World, Disneyland,The Mall of America to name a few and most recently a trip out west to Mt. Rushmore and Yellowstone National Park. Michael especially loved his family and his passing leaves a giant void in our hearts and lives and he will be greatly missed. Michael is survived by his parents John and Pamela Ridley Payne of Lansing, his sister Marcie (Joseph) Manning, nephews Kalib and Kolin Manning, all of Groton, several aunts, uncles and cousins There are no calling hours and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Please consider a memorial contribution to the Ithaca Youth Bureau or Unity House of Ithaca. Online condolences may be left at hersonwagnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 9, 2019