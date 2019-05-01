Michael E. (Ernie) Visnyei



- - Michael E. (Ernie) Visnyei 94, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at home surrounded by family.



Ernie graduated in 1942 at Ithaca High School. He wrestled for the YMCA for many years. Traveling all over the U.S. with the team. He earned 2nd place in the U.S in his weight class and was slated to wrestle in the Olympics, however, WWII happened.



He was drafted into the Army in 1943. He was in the 3rd cavalry Troop A. For his bravery he received the Purple Heart Cluster (wounded 2 times), the Bronze Star, the Good Conduct Medal, and many other ribbons and medals. After his Honorable Discharge in 1945, he married his high school sweetheart, Dawn Wurzel. They traveled the U.S. for Army Reunions each year until there weren't anymore. Ernie told many detailed stories of the war to his friends and family. He enjoyed Hunting and fishing throughout his life. During the 73 years, they were married, they enjoyed bowling, cards, casino's, visiting his army buddies around New York, and the Yankees. They went to Hawaii for their 45th wedding anniversary with close friends.



In addition to his wife, Dawn, he is survived by his daughters Arlene (Buzz) Nelson and Sherry (Les) Buchanan. Five grandchildren Noel (Tim) Daniel, Jamie (Karen) Varga, Troy (Erin) Buchanan, Josh (Kristi) Varga, Blair (Lauren) Buchanan. 9 great-grandchildren, Kiya Conners, Jack, and Abby Varga, Jenna and Camryn Varga, Liam Moore, Anya and Sean Buchanan, James Buchanan, One more yet to be born. Nieces and nephews and cousins.



Memorial services will be held in May at East Lawn Cemetary, Ithaca, NY with Military Honors. Date and info will be announced soon.



Donations may be made to Hospice, SPCA, or Disabled Veterans.



Bangs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements Published in Ithaca Journal on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary