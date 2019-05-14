Services
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
East Lawn Cemetary,
Ithaca, NY
Michael E. (Ernie) Visnyei


- - Michael E. (Ernie) Visnyei, 94, died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at home Surrounded by family.

Ernie was a WWII Army Veteran receiving a Purple Heart Cluster and a Bronze Star. he was employed by Cornell University as a painter for over 43 years.

Graveside services will be held Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11:00 AM at East Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice, S.P.C.A or the Disabled Veterans. There are no calling hours Bangs Funeral Home will be assisting the family.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 14, 2019
