|
|
Michael Evans
Odessa - Age 48, of Odessa, NY, passed away Feb. 25, 2019 at home surrounded by family, after a courageous 2- year battle with cancer. Mike lived his entire life in the Finger Lakes region. He was a devoted husband and father, always working very hard to provide for his family. Mike was and will always be the protector of his family. He built a successful business with his business partner and best friend, George Myers. Together, they owned and operated E&M Paint Contracting, Inc. He was an avid boater and loved to go fast and take chances in life! He lived life large and was known for his extreme generosity and wild spirit. Mike would give the shirt off his back to a complete stranger. Mike was predeceased by his mother, Nannette (Eldridge) Evans. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 32 years, Tracy Gates; children, Brittany Thorpe (Adam) of Burdett, Brandon Evans (Christina) of Hartford, CT; sister, Brandi Raupers (Mike) of Elmira Heights; nieces and nephews, Kiah, Alex, Nater, Finneus and Ava; great-nephew Jordan; and many aunts, uncles, and beloved cousins. Mike also leaves behind a beloved group of in-law and friends (the campers and the boaters) whom he loved deeply. A private funeral service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. The family wishes to invite friends to a Celebration of Life for Mike on Saturday (March 2nd) from 3pm-7pm at the Watkins Glen Elks Lodge. Please come with your favorite stories and memories of Mike to share at 4pm for memory hour. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Mike Evans Trade School Scholarship Fund, at Visions Federal Credit Union, 24 McKinnley Ave Endicott, NY 13760. You may express condolences to the family or "Light a Candle of Remembrance" online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com. Arrangements entrusted to Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 28, 2019