Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael G. Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael G. Hill Obituary
Michael G. Hill

Wilkes-Barre, PA - Michael G. Hill, age 66, was born December 3, 1953 to Lorna Feint and Lawrence Hill and died on May 15, 2020 in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Survived by his wife, Bonnie (Barrett) Hill of Pharsalia, NY; son, Dana and (Daysha) Hill of Plymouth, NY; daughter, Amy and (Douglas) Dewey of Cuyler, NY; mother, Lorna Burns of Ithaca, NY; grandchildren, Heidi Hill, Christopher Barton, Anthony Hatto, Zachary Hatto, Mason Bell, Kimberly Hill, Taralyn Conway-Dewey and Taylor Hill; brother, Dan (Donna) Hill of Homer, NY; uncle, Jerry Hill; half-sister, Penny Short and half-brother, Larry Hill; several nieces, nephews and cousins and close friend, Deb Ellis.

Michael was predeceased by his father; step-father, Don Burns; brother, Larry; grandparents; aunts, uncles and cousins.

He loved hiking in the woods, fishing, golfing and bowling. He enjoyed woodworking and riding motorcycle. He loved being around family and friends.

He worked at Smith Corona in Groton, NY and Cortlandville for 8 years, Gladding Braided Products in South Otselic for over 20 years and various other companies along the way.

Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a date when we can all be together. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -