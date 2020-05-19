|
|
Michael G. Hill
Wilkes-Barre, PA - Michael G. Hill, age 66, was born December 3, 1953 to Lorna Feint and Lawrence Hill and died on May 15, 2020 in Wilkes-Barre, PA.
Survived by his wife, Bonnie (Barrett) Hill of Pharsalia, NY; son, Dana and (Daysha) Hill of Plymouth, NY; daughter, Amy and (Douglas) Dewey of Cuyler, NY; mother, Lorna Burns of Ithaca, NY; grandchildren, Heidi Hill, Christopher Barton, Anthony Hatto, Zachary Hatto, Mason Bell, Kimberly Hill, Taralyn Conway-Dewey and Taylor Hill; brother, Dan (Donna) Hill of Homer, NY; uncle, Jerry Hill; half-sister, Penny Short and half-brother, Larry Hill; several nieces, nephews and cousins and close friend, Deb Ellis.
Michael was predeceased by his father; step-father, Don Burns; brother, Larry; grandparents; aunts, uncles and cousins.
He loved hiking in the woods, fishing, golfing and bowling. He enjoyed woodworking and riding motorcycle. He loved being around family and friends.
He worked at Smith Corona in Groton, NY and Cortlandville for 8 years, Gladding Braided Products in South Otselic for over 20 years and various other companies along the way.
Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a date when we can all be together. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020