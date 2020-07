Or Copy this URL to Share

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1 PM in the Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden, NY for Michael G. Hill who died May 15, 2020. Friends may call from 12:30 - 1 PM prior to the service. Burial will follow at Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden, NY Please respect social distancing standards.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store