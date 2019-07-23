Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Myers Park
Lansing, NY
Michael J. Szczerba


1953 - 2019
Michael J. Szczerba Obituary
Michael J. Szczerba

Ithaca - June 17, 1953 - July 17, 2019

The Bass Are Calling and I Must Go - MJS. I am a father, grandfather, brother, uncle, partner and friend. I love my family and friends and will miss you, but I will always be with you. To all, especially my grandchildren, I want you to live long and be happy; LOVE is the best part of life!

Anyone who knew me knew I loved to fish - it was more than a passion or hobby. My love of fishing inspired me to invent the Can Strap™ to help fishermen from losing their poles. My family is working to bring it to market, and it is my hope that other fathers will use the tool while fishing with their children and friends.

Besides being an Inventor, I had a long and satisfying career at the Chapter House in College Town. You may have seen me there or walking around town, heading to my favorite fishing spot, wearing one of my signature bandanas.

If you came to my birthday party and received a bandana, please wear it to my next party and any time you fish - I will be there to bring you luck!

I leave behind my daughter, Tonya (Zegretti) Reynolds (Walker), son, Curtis Szczerba (Michelle), 6 grandchildren, brothers and sisters, my sweetheart and partner Ann Hathaway, family and many friends. I look forward to being reunited with my mom, dad, and sister Ellen. Peace and be happy!

Come join us for Mike's celebration of life at Myers Park, Lansing, NY on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 23, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
