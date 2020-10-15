1/1
Michael Morley
Michael Morley

After a cowardly and whining struggle, Michael Morley succumbed to bleeding in his lungs on October 11, 2020, at Guthrie Hospital. He was predeceased by his wife, Vivienne, who, for over fifty years treated him better than he deserved.

Michael was a person of very limited intelligence and talents. However, he used what he had fairly well. Surprisingly, he established some significant mathematical results. More important, on several occasions, he was helpful to other people, especially students.

He was seldom malevolent or hateful.

He was invariably happy and cheerful; though this often indicated he did not really understand the situation.

We hope the Good Lord, in his Infinite Mercy, will forgive Michael for his very numerous sins and admit him to the Kingdom oof Heaven.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
