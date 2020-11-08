Michael P. Totman
McLean, NY - Mike Totman, age 65 of McLean NY, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 due to complications suffered from sepsis and cancer. Mike was born on November 5, 1955 in Cortland NY, the son of George and Norma Totman.
As a youngster, Mike was a boy scout accomplishing, in addition to many other awards, the God and Country badge. He truly enjoyed traveling to Filmont Boy Scout national jamboree.
Mike was involved in many volunteer organizations in the McLean community. He joined the McLean Fire Department and held many positions (at least once) including the Fire Chief for many years. Most currently he was the President of the Department and the Chair of the Board of Fire Commissioners. He was the President of the McLean Community Council and Sexton of the McLean Rural Cemetery. When his sons were young he was the Cub Scout/Webelo leader for McLean. Mike also raised puppies for Guiding Eyes for the Blind and was a foster dad to hundreds of homeless, abused and neglected puppies and dogs over the years.
Mike could always be found at the fire station (with a Dandy cup in his hand) working on or building something. Many renovations were accomplished through his handiwork and dedication. He saw his dream of building a new fire station come true this year. He found out in October 2017 that he had stage 4 cancer. That drove him even harder to create and conquer every detail that needed to be accomplished before he passed. He was so proud to see his dream realized.
Mike and his sons were involved in Microd racing for many years, creating many special friendships and memories.
Mike retired from Tompkins County as a 911 Dispatcher. He was an avid NASCAR fan, camping at Watkins Glen for 30 years and traveled to at least one new racetrack every year. He truly enjoyed camping with Pete's Wagon", especially when he could take the grandkids.
Survivors include his wife, Kitty (Elston); mother, Norma; two sons, James and Nicholas (Tyler Lillie); grandchildren Jacob, Julia and Cora Totman all of McLean; brother, Dennis (Julie) of Dryden; nephews and their families; an aunt; several cousins and their families.
Friends are invited to visitation on Monday, November 9 from 4-7 pm and Tuesday, November 10 from 11 am - noon followed by a brief celebration of life at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 West Main Street, Dryden NY. Burial will follow at the McLean Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the McLean Fire Department.
