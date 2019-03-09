Resources
1959 - 2019
Michael S. Jordan Obituary
Michael S Jordan

Clifton Park - January 23, 1959 - February 23, 2019

Michael S. Jordan, 60, died peacefully at Albany Medical Center on February 23, 2019 following a courageous year long battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Paula (Rhoney) Jordan, his mother, Dorothy (Douglas) Jordan, sister, Cindee (Jordan) Sladich (Bob), brothers, Richard Jordan (Karen) and Patrick Jordan (Debbie). He leaves behind several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and dear friends. He was predeceased by his father, Norman R. Jordan Sr. (1997) and brother, Norman R. Jordan Jr. (2018).

Mike was born on January 23, 1959 in Endicott, NY. He grew up in Ithaca, NY. Mike graduated from Ithaca High School as a student- athlete in 1977. He then attended Ithaca College, graduating in 1981 with a BS degree in Business and proud to have played football for the Bombers. Mike was a member of the Tri-Dim Filter Corporation and founded Cayuga Tech Sales.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date near Saratoga Lake, NY. For additional information visit catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 9, 2019
