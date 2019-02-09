Michael (Mike) Scott English



Ithaca - May 21, 1964 - January 29, 2019



Michael (Mike) Scott English, age 54, of Ithaca, NY died unexpectedly January 29, 2019 as a result of an accident. A life-long resident of the Ithaca area, Mike graduated from Ithaca High School having trained as a skilled mason. He worked in the construction field in the Ithaca area as well and spent some time in Arizona and Virginia. An avid outdoorsman, Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping and had both an affinity and respect for all animals and wildlife. In addition to being survived by his parents Joyce and Joe Petricola of Ithaca, Mike is survived by his son, Dylan Vincent, sisters, Teresa Rosales of Sierra Vista, AZ and Anita Lombardi (Tarky) of Syracuse, NY; brothers, Joseph Petricola, Jr. (Zae) of Ithaca, NY and John Petricola (Lourdes) of Miami, Florida along with several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, Aunts, Uncles and cousins.



A memorial to celebrate his life will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Joe's Italian Restaurant 602 W. Buffalo Street, Ithaca, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the SPCA of Tompkins County, 1640 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca, NY. Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary