Michael T. Lynch



Enfield - Michael T. Lynch, 67, of Enfield, passed away on Wednesday, July 29th with his wife and daughter at his side after a lengthy battle with heart failure. The sixth child of Esther and Herman (Bill) Lynch, Sr., Mike grew up in the Fall Creek neighborhood of Ithaca and spent his childhood making mischief with his brothers and helping his father with deliveries on the milk route. As a teenager, Mike took a job at Russell's Exxon station that changed his life; it was there that a girl who was just his type walked in carrying some fried chicken… and three years later, he made her his wife. He worked for the DPW at the City of Ithaca for 35 years, most of them spent driving for Sanitation and the last several before his retirement as the supervisor of that department.



He is survived by his wife of 48 wonderful years, Darlene (nee White), who kept her promise to join him in taking God's hand and seeing the ride to the end; his daughter Amy and son-in-law Jeramie Johnson of Wolcott, NY; daughter Kelly von Kramer (Matt) and his grandchildren, Rachael and Jacob of Pembroke, NY; sisters Sharon Tuttle (Earl) and Kathy Lynch (Brian Allis); brothers Ronald Lynch and David Lynch (Sue); brother-in-law Richard White (Sue); sisters-in-law Linda Lynch and Debbie Anderson; thirty-three nieces and nephews and countless great (and great-great) nieces and nephews; his devoted dogs, Hans and Bobo; and the many friends he collected throughout the adventures of life. He was pre-deceased by his parents, sister Connie Auble, brother Herman Lynch Jr., his baby brother, Bobby Lynch, and his nephew, Earl (Boo) Tuttle, Jr.



Mike was a gregarious and witty man who filled every room he entered with laughter and heart. Known by his self-proclaimed title of "Boy Genius," he was someone that could be counted on when others wanted sound advice and he helped those in need whenever he was able. He was a man of deep faith and said that God could be found wherever one felt inspired to talk to Him and be willing to listen. Mike had a way with words in letting others know they were loved, supported, and understood; he also used that power in his quest to be the most convincing (and stubborn) debater in every discussion. Mike loved his family fiercely and was proud to have worked hard to give them the best life he was able, creating thousands of opportunities for them to experience adventure and discovery, even in everyday excursions. He delighted in producing thoughtful surprises and gifts for others and made sure that every guest who sat at his table was given the best he had to offer (and too much of it). Quite simply: every life that Mike Lynch touched was better for having known him.



Friends and family are invited to visit with Darlene and Amy on Monday, August 3rd, at Caroline Grove Cemetery (Route 79 East). Due to the current pandemic, we ask that those who would like to pay respects briefly come between 11:00 and 12:00; the funeral service, led by Mike's nephew, Pastor Christopher Lynch, will begin at 12:00. This outdoor ceremony will allow us to gather to honor Mike's memory and since he was never much for a suit and tie, feel free to come casual. We'll practice social distancing and you must wear your mask. Please bring an umbrella no matter the forecast, because Mike has never had a party that didn't get a little rain.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store