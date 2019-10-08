|
|
Michelle Ann (Mike) Nelsen Bower
Michelle Ann (Mike) Nelsen Bower passed away in the Adirondacks on October 5, 2019 at age 75.
Michelle was born in Cortland, NY on February 1, 1944, a daughter of the late Francis Arvid and Helen (Mooney) Nelsen. Michelle graduated from Salamanca High School in 1962 and earned her LPN degree from Corning Community College in 1964. She was employed by the Salamanca Republican Press, in IT at Smith Corona in Cortland, and most recently at Cornell University. She worked in the Cornell Admissions office, then transferred to the Ornithology lab, consistent with her life long fascination with animals.
Although physically challenged by MS, her spirit never flagged. She continued an active life and, with her husband Danny, was an adoptive parent to countless forsaken dogs and cats.
Michelle's beloved husband Danny G Bower died in June of this year. In addition to her parents, Michelle was predeceased by her brothers Jon M and Daniel J Nelsen. She is survived by her sister Mary Sczepanski, brother Barry Nelsen, several nieces and nephews, and special friends Terri John, and Ann, Rob and Dana Cochran.
Interment will be private. Those wishing to make a donation in Michelle's memory are asked to consider the MS society or their local animal shelter.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019