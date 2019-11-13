Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle Evans Obituary
Michelle Evans

Spencer - Michelle D. Evans, 45, of Spencer, NY passed away peacefully at home on November 12th, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Michelle was born on April 25th, 1974. She graduated from Portville Central School in 1992 and received an Associates Degree in Finance from Alfred State College in 2008.

Michelle was predeceased by her grandparents, Edward and Gladys Toal and Edgar and Beatrice Evans.

Michelle is survived by her fiance, Jeff Harmon, her son, Brandon Lewandowski (Spencer, NY), Brandons girlfriend, Dallia, her parents, David and Gloria Evans (Richburg,NY), in-laws, Sharon and Jim Leonard (Lansing, NY), in-laws Dan and Pat Harmon (Spencer, NY), sister and brother-in-law, Nicole and Bob Hubbard (Nichols, NY), nephews, Evan and Edison Hubbard, aunts, uncles, many cousins and second cousins.

Michelle worked for over 10 years at Cayuga Medical Center where she had many special friends. Jeff was Michelles main caretaker, and completely dedicated to being the best caregiver, the last several months of her life. They enjoyed traveling to the ocean, mostly to the Outer Banks, NC. Michelle loved animals, reading and cross-stitching. Over the years, she was mom to several

dogs and many cats. Michelle also volunteered for Meals on Wheels in Tompkins County.

Friends are invited to call from 12-2:45 pm on Saturday, November 16th at Tioga Center Baptist Church, 99 Halsey Valley Road, Tioga Center, NY. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3 pm, officiated by Pastor Kenneth Lindsey.

Donations in memory of Michelle may be made to the Schuyler County Humane Society or to Roswell Cancer Institute, Buffalo, NY.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -