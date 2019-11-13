|
Michelle Evans
Spencer - Michelle D. Evans, 45, of Spencer, NY passed away peacefully at home on November 12th, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Michelle was born on April 25th, 1974. She graduated from Portville Central School in 1992 and received an Associates Degree in Finance from Alfred State College in 2008.
Michelle was predeceased by her grandparents, Edward and Gladys Toal and Edgar and Beatrice Evans.
Michelle is survived by her fiance, Jeff Harmon, her son, Brandon Lewandowski (Spencer, NY), Brandons girlfriend, Dallia, her parents, David and Gloria Evans (Richburg,NY), in-laws, Sharon and Jim Leonard (Lansing, NY), in-laws Dan and Pat Harmon (Spencer, NY), sister and brother-in-law, Nicole and Bob Hubbard (Nichols, NY), nephews, Evan and Edison Hubbard, aunts, uncles, many cousins and second cousins.
Michelle worked for over 10 years at Cayuga Medical Center where she had many special friends. Jeff was Michelles main caretaker, and completely dedicated to being the best caregiver, the last several months of her life. They enjoyed traveling to the ocean, mostly to the Outer Banks, NC. Michelle loved animals, reading and cross-stitching. Over the years, she was mom to several
dogs and many cats. Michelle also volunteered for Meals on Wheels in Tompkins County.
Friends are invited to call from 12-2:45 pm on Saturday, November 16th at Tioga Center Baptist Church, 99 Halsey Valley Road, Tioga Center, NY. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3 pm, officiated by Pastor Kenneth Lindsey.
Donations in memory of Michelle may be made to the Schuyler County Humane Society or to Roswell Cancer Institute, Buffalo, NY.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019