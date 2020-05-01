|
|
Michelle J. Kinney
Groton - Michelle J. Kinney, 54 of Groton passed away Wednesday at home with her family by her side. She was born on December 8, 1965 in Cortland the daughter of Michael and June Carroll. Michelle was a graduate of Tompkins Cortland Community College and had worked for Bestway Lumber in Cortland and most recently was devoted to her work for Crown Construction where she was considered the "best bookkeeper ever." She was a faithful Christian and a member of Grace Christian Fellowship. Michelle loved gathering with her family and anything she could do to spend time with them brought her great joy. She enjoyed bike riding, kayaking, hiking in the Adirondacks and especially enjoyed playing church league softball. She never tired of baking and made cut out cookies for every holiday that the whole family gathered to help decorate. One holiday she especially loved celebrating is a "larger than last year" 4th of July party.
Survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Ronald Kinney; their children: Kyle (Hannah) Kinney, Caleb (Sabeth) Kinney and Korissa Kinney; grandchildren: Malachi and Adaline; parents: Michael and June Carroll; mother in law: Lois Kinney; brother: Brian Carroll; and several nieces and nephews. In addition, she was predeceased by her brother, Michael Carroll and sister, Tonia Marie Carroll.
A Celebration of Michelle's Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Willow Glen Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Family Life Network. Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden, NY is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020