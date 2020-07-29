Donna and Emily,

What a beautiful tribute you wrote. He does deserve a large gathering of friends and family. And we will all be there when the time comes to honor him with that and more. We loved Mick and will miss stopping by the camp to have a chat. He would never let you swing by without offering all he had to eat and drink. Im not sure i ever saw that man sit down when he had company. Happy to have him as an extended part of the VanGorder family. Love and hugs to all of the Perry's.

Jocelyn VanGorder