Mickey Perry
1953 - 2020
Mickey Perry

Newfield - Mickey Perry - 66, of Newfield, NY passed away unexpectedly on the morning of July 23rd, 2020 in his home with his wife by his side.

Mickey, (Mick) was a lifelong resident of the Ithaca/Newfield area. Mick was born October 5th, 1953, the son of the late Ronald and Constance Clark Perry. He is survived by his Wife Donna Perry, Daughter Emily (Joe) VanGorder, Granddaughter Landyn VanGorder, Sisters Linda (Greg) Glisch and Debbie Isenbarger, Brothers Danny (Sylvia) Perry, Paul Perry and Thomas (Arin) Perry. Sister-in-Law Linda Perry and Brother in-law Bill Voorhees all of Texas and Brother-in-Law Kenny Benjamin of Ithaca, NY. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and close friends. He was predeceased by his Son Mickey Perry Jr., Parents Ronald and Constance Clark Perry, Brother Ronald Perry Jr., Sister Cheryl Voorhees of Laporte, TX and Sister Margaret Benjamin of Ithaca, NY.

Being committed to his legacy, his family will be planning a memorial service at a later date, when family and friends can gather in the manner he deserves.

Published in Ithaca Journal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
22 entries
July 29, 2020
Donna, Emily and family,

I am so sorry to hear of Mickey's passing. He was such a wonderful man and trully loved his family!
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you!
Patti Anderson
Friend
July 28, 2020
Donna & Family
So sorry to hear about Mick. He was certainly one of the best. Thoughts with you and the family.
Randy & Josie Hamilton
JoDiane Hamilton
Friend
July 27, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Perry Phyllis
Family
July 27, 2020
So very sorry for Mickey’s passing,worked with mick at saunders I’ll always remember that nice smile and Witt about that man ,God bless you and your family .
Bob Stevens
Coworker
July 27, 2020
Dear Emily, we were deeply saddened by the news of your father's passing. May the love of family and friends provide comfort in the days ahead. Sending love and caring thoughts to you and your family.
Kandace and Don Van Gorder
July 27, 2020
Sure am going to miss the OLE DOGGY my heart goes out to the family ole Mik was a cool ole dude had a lot of fun times working em so sorry
Tim Munroe
July 27, 2020
We are sending our prayers. So sorry for your loss Donna and family. Mick surely will be missed.
Deborah Knudsen
Family
July 27, 2020
I am so very sorry Donna, Emily. My thoughts and well wishes are with you and the entire family. Mickey was such a good friend to so many and will be greatly missed. Rest Easy Mickey / God Speed
Walt Allen
July 27, 2020
Donna and Emily , Their are no words to express how deeply sorry I am for you both ! My Heart is Breaking.Mick was always such a sweet man & Will never be forgotten. He loved his Family so Much .its still so hard to believe. I know he’s always going to be looking over his Family. Rest in Paradise Mick ❤ Mark & Debbie Owens
Debbie Owens
Friend
July 27, 2020
Donna and Emily,
What a beautiful tribute you wrote. He does deserve a large gathering of friends and family. And we will all be there when the time comes to honor him with that and more. We loved Mick and will miss stopping by the camp to have a chat. He would never let you swing by without offering all he had to eat and drink. Im not sure i ever saw that man sit down when he had company. Happy to have him as an extended part of the VanGorder family. Love and hugs to all of the Perry's.
Jocelyn VanGorder
July 27, 2020
My heart goes out to you, Donna, Emily and your family. I didn’t know Mick well, but I was aware of his calm, strong and deep love of family. May you get strength and peace from the beautiful memories you hold dear.
Love and peace
Nanci Blakeslee
Friend
July 27, 2020
We are so very sorry for your families loss....The Lord be with you all.
Lawrence Sisson
Classmate
July 27, 2020
My deepest sympathy to your family. I never meet Mick but I have been blessed with working with his daughter Emily and creating a friendship with her over the years and can only imagine how amazing he must have been as a father and husband. Reading his obituary literally had me sobbing. I’m so sorry Emily and Donna for your loss. Lots of prayers and hugs to you and your family. RIP ❤
Teresa McGowan
Friend
July 27, 2020
I am sorry for your loss Donna, Emily, He was a good friend will be missed greatly.
Kim Snyder
Friend
July 27, 2020
What a wonderful man he was. Our deepest sympathy for Aunt Donna and Emily. He will be very missed. RIP uncle.
Matt and Amy Teeter
July 27, 2020
Prayers to you and your family.
Toni Albanese
Acquaintance
July 26, 2020
Donna and Emily, my deepest condolences. I knew him many years and it wont be the same not to see him. He was a good husband and father. Rest on peace mick, you will never be forgotten
Becky Rosevink
Friend
July 26, 2020
Donna, Emily and Family I am sorry for your loss, Mick was a very good person his entire life. R.I P MY COUSIN
Rhonda Turcsik
Family
July 26, 2020
Donna and Emily and family so sorry for your loss RIP Mickey
Roger C. Rumsey
Friend
July 26, 2020
Dear Donna, Emily and family, Prayers to all of you at this very difficult time. Mick was a real family man and a great guy. So sorry for your loss.
Karen Updike
Friend
July 25, 2020
Donna and Emily, I am so, so sorry about Mick’s passing. His love and dedication to his family will always stay with me. Rest In Peace Mickey, you will be forever missed❤
Janet VanGorder
July 25, 2020
So so sorry Donna and Emily and family. Mickey was always such a sweetheart, he loved his family so much and so proud of his precious grandaughter. My heart hurts for all of you, lots of prayers, hugs to all of you! RIP Mickey
Lori Joseph
Friend
