Mickey Perry
Newfield - Mickey Perry - 66, of Newfield, NY passed away unexpectedly on the morning of July 23rd, 2020 in his home with his wife by his side.
Mickey, (Mick) was a lifelong resident of the Ithaca/Newfield area. Mick was born October 5th, 1953, the son of the late Ronald and Constance Clark Perry. He is survived by his Wife Donna Perry, Daughter Emily (Joe) VanGorder, Granddaughter Landyn VanGorder, Sisters Linda (Greg) Glisch and Debbie Isenbarger, Brothers Danny (Sylvia) Perry, Paul Perry and Thomas (Arin) Perry. Sister-in-Law Linda Perry and Brother in-law Bill Voorhees all of Texas and Brother-in-Law Kenny Benjamin of Ithaca, NY. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and close friends. He was predeceased by his Son Mickey Perry Jr., Parents Ronald and Constance Clark Perry, Brother Ronald Perry Jr., Sister Cheryl Voorhees of Laporte, TX and Sister Margaret Benjamin of Ithaca, NY.
Being committed to his legacy, his family will be planning a memorial service at a later date, when family and friends can gather in the manner he deserves. https://prod12.meaningfulfunerals.net/obituary/mickey-perry?fh_id=14255