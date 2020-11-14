Mildred Elizabeth Christopher
Williamsport - Mildred Elizabeth Christopher, 93, of Williamsport, MD, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020. Born March 14th, 1927 in Ithaca, NY, she was the daughter of the late Roy Cochran and Alta (Moffatt) Cochran. She was one of nine children. Mildred was also known as Mid, Midge, or Mammy by those who knew her. She was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Williamsport. Mildred is survived by her sweetheart and loving husband of 76 years, Anthony James Christopher. They met while walking home from a high school dance when they were only 15 and 16 years old. They were married on August 29th, 1944, a week before Anthony was deployed overseas with the Army Infantry to fight on the front lines of war in WWII. After the war, they bought their first home in Groton, NY where they raised their five children. Mildred worked as an assembly line worker at Smith Corona Typewriter Company. She later worked as a CNA at Cortland Hospital and was also a state certified home health care provider. She also volunteered for many different organizations. In 1973, Mildred and Tony moved to Libertytown, MD. They later moved to Williamsport, MD where they lived for many years. Mildred enjoyed cooking for and hosting her family at her home. She loved crafting and the joy of gifting her handmade items to those she loved. She enjoyed volunteering and always offering her helpful hands to anyone who needed them. Her greatest joy came from being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved creating memories with her husband and family. She truly cherished her family and any time she spent with them. She was the most kind, generous, and caring woman. She was loved and admired tremendously by all who had the honor of knowing her. Her laughter, fun stories and jokes, compassion, and unconditional love will be deeply missed by all who loved her. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her five children, Anthony J. Christopher Jr. and wife Marni, David P. Christopher and partner Brad, Alan Christopher, Mary L. Kreps, Michelle Rudolph and husband Tony, eight grandchildren; Jennifer Ballard and husband Ben, Sean Christopher and wife Yolanda, Katy Morrell and husband Chris, Brynn Christopher, Teresa Lacey and husband Daniel, Aaron Morano and wife Julie, and Mammy's two special little girls, Morgan Koester and fiancé Jacob Long, and Peyton Koester and fiancé Hunter Maloy. She is also survived by twenty great-grandchildren, including her very special Jace, one brother; Dana Cochran, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Family and friends will be notified of a Memorial gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation at www.myasthenia.org
.