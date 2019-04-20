|
Mildred 'Midge' Harbst
Cortland - Mildred E. Harbst, 95, of Cortland, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019. Born on Nov. 5, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Allen) Johnson. She was predeceased by her husband Jesse Harbst, her daughters Virginia Stephensons, Mary Conway and brother Carl Bishop. She is survived by her son David (Chris) Harbst, daughters, Linda (Art) Neff and Peggy Willer, her sister, Elaine Deatherage, 22 grandchildren, 72 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Midge was a strong and independent woman, proud of her Scottish heritage. She loved to travel, was an avid reader and enjoyed needlepoint.
Nothing made her happier than having her family with her. She adored them all. They were the center of her life.
A Memorial Service for Midge will be held at 2 o'clock on Sunday, APRIL 28, 2019 at the Richford Congregational Church.
MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, is assisting the family Memories and condolences may be written in Midge's guestbook at macphersonfh.com
