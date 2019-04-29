Mildred M. (Clark) McFall



Jersey Shore - Mildred M. (Clark) McFall was called home by her Lord & Savior on 4/25/19. Millie was born October 22, 1926 in Jersey Shore, PA. She is predeceased by her first husband, Harold J. Morgan (1954), then by husband of 58 years, Gerald L. McFall; parents Charles & Elizabeth Clark, brother Dale Clark, sister Betty Houghton, and great grandson Garett R. Pichura.



Millie is survived by daughters Hope (George) Pichura of Johnson City, NY, and Cheryl (Mark) Andrews of Ithaca, NY, son, Harold (Skip) Morgan of Lansing, NY, step-sons Ronald (Dawn) McFall, Virginia Beach, VA, Kenneth (Jill) McFall of Rancho Mission Veijo, CA, nine grandchildren (Scott, Bryan, Holly, Darcy, Sabrina, Ethan, Kristine, Becky, Ashley), 22 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Millie graduated from Ithaca High School in 1945. She was a majorette in the marching band. She was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Ithaca since 1938, having added her alto voice to the choir for 49 years. She was a 25-year employee of the Ithaca City School District. She attended the School of Horticulture at Cornell University for one semester, something she was very proud of.



Millie was an unselfish, caring, and loving woman who always saw the best in people. She was dedicated first to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ (the love of her soul) then to her family (the love of her life.) She so enjoyed the game of Croquet and was an excellent player (although she was known to cheat now and then, when she thought no one was looking.) Everywhere she went she knew someone and no matter who was standing by her, she always struck up a conversation with them. Millie's family would like to thank Anne Parker for her 4 years of love and devotion to our mom.



Funeral arrangements are being made by Bangs Funeral Home. Calling hours are on May 4th from 10:30AM - 11:30AM at Tabernacle Baptist Church with a celebration of life service immediatley following.



She will be laid to rest in East Lawn Cemetery, next to her late husband, Gerald, whom she dearly loved and missed.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1019 N. Cayuga St. Ithaca, NY 14850.



To our precious Mom (Nana, Gay, Gigi,) we love you and will miss you more than there are words to express. Your Godly influence in our lives will always be treasured.



Romans 5:8 - "But God demonstrates His own love towards us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us." Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2019