CARD OF THANKS

The family of Millie F. Van Riper wishes to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation for the calls, cards, flowers, donations to the Southern Tier Food Bank and the many kind expressions of sympathy following the death of our mother. We also offer our thanks to those who attended her recent memorial service, or who were unable to attend but were there in spirit. Your support was very much appreciated and a great comfort to the family.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
