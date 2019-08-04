Services
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Millie VanRiper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Millie Frances (Fritz) VanRiper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Millie Frances (Fritz) VanRiper Obituary
Millie Frances (Fritz) Van Riper

Horseheads, NY - Millie Frances Van Riper, better known as "Fritz" to her family and friends, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at Bethany Manor, Horseheads, age 87. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Millie's Memorial Service at Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St., at Rt 13, Horseheads, NY on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 3PM. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. To view a full obituary, condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Millie's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Millie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now