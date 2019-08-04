|
|
Millie Frances (Fritz) Van Riper
Horseheads, NY - Millie Frances Van Riper, better known as "Fritz" to her family and friends, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at Bethany Manor, Horseheads, age 87. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Millie's Memorial Service at Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St., at Rt 13, Horseheads, NY on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 3PM. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. To view a full obituary, condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Millie's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8, 2019