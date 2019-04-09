|
Minnie Louise Thornton Brill
- - Minnie Louise Thornton Brill, 89, passed away on Friday, April 05, 2019 at the Cayuga Medical Center. She was born in Cortland, NY on July 26, 1929.
Minnie was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and dancing and was an accomplished artist.
Minnie is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Robert Lawrence Brill, Sr.; her daughter, Sharon Ruth (Bob) Babcock; her sons, James (Margo) Brill, Robert Lawrence (Mary) Brill, Jr., Harold Allen (Kellie Goyette) Brill and Douglas Roland (Cathy) Brill. She is also survived by her fifteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Susan Louise Brill.
In keeping with Minnie's wishes there will be no public services or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Caroline Valley Community Church, 546 Valley Rd., Brooktondale, NY 14817. www.bangsfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 9, 2019