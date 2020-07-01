Miranda Brown
Richford - Miranda M. Brown, 14, of Richford, NY, passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2020. Miranda will be greatly missed by her father Gary Brown; her mother Andrea Baker; her sister Samantha Boykin; her grandmother Martha Baker; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her furry companions, Buford her cat and Dazy her dog; as well as numerous other friends and family members. She was predeceased by her grandmother Marilyn Hunt; and grandfathers Edwin Brown and Larry 'Bubby' Baker. Miranda and her Aunt Traci shared a special bond. Over the years they became like sisters, with similar personalities and a joint zeal for life. Celebrating birthdays just a day apart, they shared many wonderful memories from the time Miranda was born until the time that they left this earth together. Miranda was an adventurous spirit and was always excited to try something new. She joined volleyball, basketball, softball, and cheerleading- playing each for a season before moving on to the next. She eventually tried out football, and her love for the game grew from there. She was the only girl on the Newark Valley football team, and was looking forward to moving on to the JV team this fall. Miranda also enjoyed being a part of both the band and chorus at school. In her free time, she could be found playing Xbox games with friends or trying out many new recipes, including her famous chicken dip. Her phone was her constant companion. While being involved in various extracurricular activities, Miranda prioritized her academics and was proud to be a high honor roll student. She was never afraid to speak her mind, and her kind heart and sassy personality will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Miranda, if we could have one more lifetime wish, one more dream come true, we'd wish with all our hearts for yesterday and you. Family and friends are invited to a period of visitation at the MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, on Friday, July 3rd from 4-8 pm with all State required social distancing guidelines being followed. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, July 12th at the Rawley Park in Richford at 12 noon. For those wishing, memorial gifts may be sent to the Richford Fire Department in loving memory of Miranda. Memories and condolences may be written in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com
