1/1
Miranda Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Miranda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miranda Brown

Richford - Miranda M. Brown, 14, of Richford, NY, passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2020. Miranda will be greatly missed by her father Gary Brown; her mother Andrea Baker; her sister Samantha Boykin; her grandmother Martha Baker; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her furry companions, Buford her cat and Dazy her dog; as well as numerous other friends and family members. She was predeceased by her grandmother Marilyn Hunt; and grandfathers Edwin Brown and Larry 'Bubby' Baker. Miranda and her Aunt Traci shared a special bond. Over the years they became like sisters, with similar personalities and a joint zeal for life. Celebrating birthdays just a day apart, they shared many wonderful memories from the time Miranda was born until the time that they left this earth together. Miranda was an adventurous spirit and was always excited to try something new. She joined volleyball, basketball, softball, and cheerleading- playing each for a season before moving on to the next. She eventually tried out football, and her love for the game grew from there. She was the only girl on the Newark Valley football team, and was looking forward to moving on to the JV team this fall. Miranda also enjoyed being a part of both the band and chorus at school. In her free time, she could be found playing Xbox games with friends or trying out many new recipes, including her famous chicken dip. Her phone was her constant companion. While being involved in various extracurricular activities, Miranda prioritized her academics and was proud to be a high honor roll student. She was never afraid to speak her mind, and her kind heart and sassy personality will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Miranda, if we could have one more lifetime wish, one more dream come true, we'd wish with all our hearts for yesterday and you. Family and friends are invited to a period of visitation at the MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, on Friday, July 3rd from 4-8 pm with all State required social distancing guidelines being followed. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, July 12th at the Rawley Park in Richford at 12 noon. For those wishing, memorial gifts may be sent to the Richford Fire Department in loving memory of Miranda. Memories and condolences may be written in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street
Newark Valley, NY 13811
(607) 642-5535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved