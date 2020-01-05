|
|
Miriam K. Scheraga
Miriam K. Scheraga passed away January 5, 2020 at the Cayuga Medical Center. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to Hirsh and Sarah M. Kurnow. She married In June 1943 to Harold A. Scheraga, who became Professor Emeritus of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Cornell University.
As a child, Miriam and her family spoke only Yiddish at home and she first learned English after starting school. The family was vegetarian and Miriam ate no fish, poultry or meat until after her 21st birthday.
Miriam graduated from Brooklyn College (now part of SUNY) and received an MS degree in Library Science from Syracuse University at the age 50. She worked as a catalog Librarian for 30 years retiring at the age of 90.
The Scheragas have 3 children, Dr. Judith Stavis (Dr. Donald) of Demarest of Demarest, NJ, Deborah (Dr. Aurel Kleinerman) of Menlo, CA and Daniel Dr. Janet of Tully, NY , 5 Grandchildren Jonathan (Suzanne) Stavis, Rebecca Stavis, Alexandra Kleinerman (John Holm, Dana Kleinerman, Jeffrey (Naima) Scheraga, and 4 great grandsons Luke and Reid Stavis and Wolf and Kai Holm.
Miriam loved her family dearly and was always happy to see them
Miriam also traveled extensively with Harold and enjoyed and enjoyed most of what she encountered.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday January 8, 2020 at 9:00 AM at the Temple Beth El with Rabbi
Miriam Spitzer officiating, burial to follow at Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Temple Beth El, Ithaca, NY or to the Yiddish Book Center, 1021 West St. Amherst, MA 01002.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020