|
|
Nan Bylebyl
Ithaca - Nan Bylebyl, 67, of Ithaca passed away on September 24, 2019 at Cayuga Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Buffalo, NY on August 2, 1952, the daughter of Rose Gavin and the late Joseph Coveleski.
Nan and Joe moved to Ithaca in 1981 and Nan soon became active as a volunteer docent at The Johnson Museum of Art and helping adults learn to read.
A voracious reader herself Nan had a lifelong love of learning and an insatiable curiosity. Among her many interests were marine biology, art, archaeology, and letter writing. She loved to travel. A longtime member of the Finger Lakes Lace Guild, Nan enjoyed collecting lace and bobbins, and the craft of lace making.
However she was happiest spending time with her family - her husband of 44 years, Joseph Bylebyl, and their son, Joey Bylebyl.
She is survived by her husband and son; as well as her mother; sister, Joan Upson (Robert); brother, Joe Coveleski and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on November 9th at 1PM at St. Catherine of Siena, 309 Siena Drive, Ithaca. Please reach out to the family for more details.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that a donation be made to Hospicare, 172 E. King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850, which helped Nan and many others through difficult times.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Oct. 5, 2019