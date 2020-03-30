Services
Schuylerville - Nancy Carman Forgette of Schuylerville, NY passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020.

She was born May 16, 1939 in Trumansburg, NY to William Carman and Marion Dempsey Carman.

After graduation from Stephens College and from Emerson College, Nancy taught at the Leysin American School in Switzerland. She then worked for the New York State Department of Education and Teacher Certification. Later she was a television producer/director/writer for the Educational Communication Center at SUNY/Albany previous to forming Nancy Forgette Productions.

Nancy was a lifelong advocate for human rights and for environmental protection.

Nancy is survived by her best friend and love of her life, her husband George. Other cherished survivors include her brother William D. Carman of Odessa, NY; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Mary Carman Stewart.

Per Nancy's request there will not be any services or calling hours. Interment will take place at the Carman Quaker Cemetery in Mecklenburg, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Natural Resources Council of Maine, 3 Wade St., Augusta, ME 04330.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
