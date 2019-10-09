Services
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street
Newark Valley, NY 13811
(607) 642-5535
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Howland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Howland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Howland Obituary
Nancy Howland

Freeville - Nancy Lee Howland, 97, passed away on October 7, 2019. She is survived by her son J. David (Joan-Ann) Howland; her grandchildren Cynthia (GaRoy) Dickinson and Michael Howland; great-grandson Tyler Howland and great-granddaughter, co-conspirator, and playmate Brianna Dickinson; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband James G. Howland. MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, is assisting the family with arrangements. In loving memory of Nancy, memorials may kindly be directed to the Southworth Library of Dryden or JDRF. Memories and condolences may be written in Nancy's guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now