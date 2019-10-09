|
|
Nancy Howland
Freeville - Nancy Lee Howland, 97, passed away on October 7, 2019. She is survived by her son J. David (Joan-Ann) Howland; her grandchildren Cynthia (GaRoy) Dickinson and Michael Howland; great-grandson Tyler Howland and great-granddaughter, co-conspirator, and playmate Brianna Dickinson; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband James G. Howland. MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, is assisting the family with arrangements. In loving memory of Nancy, memorials may kindly be directed to the Southworth Library of Dryden or JDRF. Memories and condolences may be written in Nancy's guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019