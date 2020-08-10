1/
Nancy J. Conners-Bennison
Nancy J. Conners-Bennison

Ithaca - Nancy J. Conners-Bennison, age 79, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY.

Born March 13, 1941 in Cortland, NY she was the daughter of the late Gordon F. and Lucille M. Fenner Ellis and wife of the late James P. Conners. Nancy had been employed with Cornell University, American Cancer Society, Salvation Army and Boy Scouts of America. She was known as the family caretaker and was extremely loyal to her family. She loved to spend time with her family and loved to read and take trips with Jim.

Nancy is survived by her children, Lynne (Susan Adams) Park of Lebanon, ME, Jason (Brittnay Vanderhoof) Bennison of Ithaca, NY and Avery E. (Tammera) Park IV of Salisbury, NC; siblings, Donald Ellis, Lorraine Parker, Esther (Al) Kentch and Ronald Ellis; grandchildren, Adam (Brittany Gawel) Park, Garrett (Jordyn) Park, Brooke Bennison, Briella Bennison and Bentley Bidwell; great granddaughter, Olivia Park and many nieces and nephews.

At Nancy's request there will be no services or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 13 Beech St., Johnson City, NY 13790. Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com




Published in Ithaca Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
