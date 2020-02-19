|
|
Nancy Lee Istock
Nancy was born on October 17, 1935, as Nancy Lee Smith, In Kansas City Missouri. Her parents were Frances and Samuel Smith. Martha Frances Tighe best one(husband John) is her only sibling. There are three granddaughters: Leanne Stone born to daughter Alice (husband Kim Stone), and Lydia and Evelyn Keys born to daughter Ann Keys (husband Dan Keys). Nancy was extremely close to all the members of this wonderful family. Alice died from Ovarian Cancer at the age of fifty-two, after being previously involved in a great medical career.
Nancy received a B.S. from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, MO and an M.S. in microbiology from the University of Michigan. Her time at Michigan included summers of study at the University of Michigan Biological Station in Pellston, MI, where she met her future husband, Conrad Istock. Nancy taught high school biology for several years, then spent most of her career in laboratory research at the Universities of Rochester, Arizona State and Georgetown.
After she retired to Ithaca, NY, Nancy worked with H&R Block and volunteered with numerous organizations including the Cancer Resource Center, the Tompkins County Democratic Committee, Alternatives Federal Credit Union Tax Preparation Program, where she was Volunteer of the Year in 2013. Tompkins County Office for the Aging also named her Outstanding Senior Citizen of the Year in 2016, and she received recognition from a Congressman and State Senators.that year.
One thing about Nancy stands out more than anything else. No matter which neighborhood she lived in, or where she worked or volunteered anywhere in the Country, which social groups she joined or helped organize, she was always surrounded by many friends. Her soft smile, kind words, and generous initiatives always brought more friends.
One bout with ovarian cancer came and went after chemotherapy. In spring 2019 her cancer reappeared, by September or October, her doctors said it was going to be terminal. She received excellent hospice care at home until Monday, January 27, 2020, when she was transferred to the residential Ithaca Hospice Care facility, where she died at 9:10 AM on the morning of February 11, 2020. She was 84 years old.
Donations can be made to Hospice Care of Ithaca,172 E King Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850
Celebration will be held Sat. Feb. 22, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Kendal of Ithaca, 2230 N. Triphammer Rd.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020