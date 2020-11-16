Nancy S. Bellamy was born in Jacksonville, IL on December 16, 1939 and passed away peacefully with her devoted husband Bill by her side on November 15, 2020. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She cared deeply for others, always had a smile on her face and was ready for an adventure or to host a dinner party at a moment's notice. Nancy suffered from Lewy Body Dementia, which took some of life's joy from her last two years.



During her childhood, her family relocated all over the United States as her father was an officer in the Air Force. For over a year, they lived in a Quonset facility on Adak Island in the Aleutians Islands, AK and Nancy attended school on a neighboring island. Col. LaRoy and Rose Stoltz retired to Geneva, NY and Nancy graduated from Geneva High School in 1957. Nancy graduated from Lake Erie College (OH) in 1961, majoring in mathematics and she taught school in Waterloo, NY and Joliet, IL.



Nancy stopped teaching after her children were born and was always engaged in her community. In addition to supporting her children in their many sports, she was a tournament level bridge player, avid gardener, enthusiastic golfer, skier, Vice President of her local American Association of University Women chapter and generously gave her time to many volunteer posts.



On September 19, 1998 Nancy married Bill Bellamy. They moved to Ithaca, NY and together built their 'forever' home. Nancy became involved in the Ithaca community joining the Ithaca Garden Club, the Campus Club and the Country Club of Ithaca. With a local friend, she championed an annual winter Cabin Fever Coffee hosting over 100 women at their homes. Nancy and Bill were very involved in many Cornell activities and often invited sports teams to their home for dinner and ping pong. They had a special interest in the Laboratory of Ornithology and the Botanic Gardens. Over the years, they traveled to the UK, Europe, the Far East and Galapagos islands with the Cornell Alumni Travel Program. Most of all, Nancy and Bill enjoyed spending time with each other, talking about everything and enjoying all that Ithaca had to offer. They were truly best friends, and many admired their loving relationship, noting that they were like newlyweds for all of their 22 years together.



Nancy is survived by her husband, Bill and her sister Lois Auldridge and the Auldridge families. Nancy is also survived by her children Suzanne Aysseh, Meghan Tuohey, Jay FitzGerald, Bill's children Susan Harris, Laura Fitzpatrick, Bill Bellamy, their spouses, and the 15 grandchildren she and Bill share.



The families would like to send a heartfelt thank you to all of the nurses, staff and friends at the Bridges for their loving care of Nancy over the past two years.



Calling hours will be held from 11 am - 1 pm on November 20, 2020 at Bangs Funeral Home, 209 West Green St., Ithaca, NY. A private memorial and interment will follow at Pleasant Grave Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cornell Botanic Gardens, 124 Comstock Knoll Dr., Ithaca, NY 14850.









