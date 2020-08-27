Nannette R. (nee Reese) Hanslowe
Nannette R. Hanslowe (nee Reese) died Saturday August 22, 2020 at Virtua Hospital in Mount Holly NJ. She was 94.
Nan was born in Dallas TX on August 7, 1926 to Talmadge (Teddy) and Mauva Reese. Nan spent her childhood with a large extended family including her older half-sister Mary Minn Reese Brown. Very early, she realized a passion for piano and singing. Nan was very close to her father, who died unexpectedly in 1935 leaving Mauva to raise Nan alone.
As Nan grew, her passion for music grew as well. She completed her undergraduate degree at University of Texas in Music and Romance Languages, and then went on to achieve a Masters Degree in Music Theory at the University of North Texas. Nan was very active in the Dallas Unitarian Church, where she met and fell in love with a young law student named Kurt Hanslowe. They were wed in Dallas on December 20, 1948, and then moved to Boston MA where Kurt finished law school and Nan worked at the Unitarian Universalists headquarters.
They moved to Detroit in 1950 where Kurt was a lawyer with the United Auto Workers and Nan taught music in the Detroit public schools until the birth of their first two children, David and Nicholas. In 1958, Kurt was offered a professorship at Cornell University, so the family moved to Ithaca NY, where their third child Theodora (Teddi) was born.
It was in Ithaca where Nan's positive impact on the community was fully able to blossom. Nan taught hundreds of Ithaca children piano and singing in her home studio, as well as teaching music at Dewitt Jr High and Newfield Public Schools. Always positive, always supportive, children and adults alike loved making music with her. Nan was very active in the Ithaca Opera Association performing in many productions. Her favorite role was that of Cio- Cio-san, the tragic heroine of Madame Butterfly. She was also the soprano soloist in Carl Orff's Carmina Burana numerous times on the university concert circuit. She served in leadership roles supporting the Young Artists Program of the National Federation of Music Clubs, and was a fierce advocate of music opportunities for all children. Nan was a proud member of the Ithaca Unitarian Church where she was a leader in their music programs for many years.
Tragically, Nan suffered the untimely loss of her beloved Kurt in 1983 after he succumbed to cancer. She continued teaching and remained involved in local activities before moving to the Medford Leas Retirement Community in Medford NJ in 2005. At Medford Leas, Nan continued to lead a vibrant and joyful life right up to the end playing music for residents and local school children and was always positive and optimistic. Nan was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Cherry Hill.
Nan relished her family, and especially her grandchildren Thomas, Emma and Alec Hanslowe, and William and Nicholas Sapolsky. They will miss her dearly, as will her children and their spouses David and Nancy Hanslowe of Cape May NJ, Nicholas and Shawna Hanslowe of Liverpool NY, and Teddi and Robert Sapolsky of Brooklyn NY. Her light truly brightened all who knew her.
For those of you who wish to remember Nan, please donate to Medford Leas Support Fund (medfordleas.org
) in Nan's memory.