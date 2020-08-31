Nathan W. Shevalier



Brooktondale - Nathan W. Shevalier, age 81, of Buffalo Road, Brooktondale, NY passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 28, 2020 at home. Nathan was born November 27, 1938 in Dryden, NY a son of the late John and Edna Cranmer Shevalier. On Dec. 7, 1963 he was married to Verble Bealmer, she passed away November 3, 2015. Nate is a US Army veteran serving from 1962-1964.



Nate is survived by his children, Teresa Cochran, Tina Lois, Nathan Shevalier, Jr. and John Shevalier; his sister, Arlene Doty; 22 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his daughter Trina Shevalier; his siblings, John (Dot), Leon (Betty), Helen (Alfred) Cornell, Norman (Margaret), Rosella Sears and Beverly (Franklin) Morgan; grandchildren, Anthony, Sheila Cochran, Jordan Post, Laike Baker and Donald.



Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Perkins Funeral Home with Rev. Phil Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Cemetery, Dryden. Friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 PM, Saturday prior to the funeral. Memorials are directed to Hospicare, 172 E. King Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850 or to: Slaterville Fire Dept. Rescue, P.O. Box 190, Slaterville Springs, NY 14118









