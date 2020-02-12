|
Nellie T. Hay
Lodi - Nellie T. Hay, 95, passed away February 5, 2020 at Cayuga Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Ithaca, N.Y. Nellie was a 1943 graduate of Interlaken Central School. She graduated from Rochester Business Institute a year later and then worked at Cornell University and Kodak for a number of years. Following marriage to Alexander Hay, she and her husband were long-time residents of Westvale and Skaneateles prior to retiring on Seneca Lake. For two decades, she was a secretary for the W.S. Owen Company in Syracuse.
Nellie was a member of the Ithaca Garden Club, the Green Thumb Garden Club, DAR and the Interlaken Reformed Church. She also regularly attended the Ithaca Women's Bible Study. Her passion was gardening, and while she had strength, she could often be found starting her day in the garden at 5 a.m. during the summer months. Local residents made a point to drive past her home spring through fall in order to see what Nellie had growing in her garden.
She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Roger; and her husband. Nellie s is survived by her daughter, Susan; two brothers, Clarence and John; and several nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many who appreciated her persevering spirit.
A memorial service will be held at the Interlaken Reformed Church, 8315 Main Street, Interlaken on Saturday, February 22 at 11:00am, officiated by Rev. David Leonard. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Nellie's memory to: Wheaton College, Wheaton, IL 60187.
For additional information, contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020